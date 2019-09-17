Left Unity sweeps JNUSU polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Left Unity won all the four posts of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the results of which were declared on Tuesday after the go-ahead from the Delhi High Court.

Aishe Ghosh of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a member of the Left Unity, was elected to the post of president of JNUSU defeating ABVP's Manish Jangid.

Ghosh won the president's post by bagging 2,313 votes. The vice-president's post was won by DSF's Saket Moon, who got 3,365 votes. General Secretary candidate from the AISA, Satish Chandra Yadav got a total of 2,518 votes to clinch the seat while Joint Secretary post winner Mohammad Danish received 3,295 votes.

"Our win is the victory of common students of the university. Our demand from the university administration is to provide all students with hostel facilities and alternative accommodation for those who have not got it. Our fight is the struggle for the students' demand," Ghosh told reporters here.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Election Committee to declare the JNUSU poll results and also permitted the JNU to notify the poll result in accordance with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

After the counting of 5050 votes on September 8, it had become apparent that the Left Unity was going to win with a considerable margin of votes.

The JNUSU elections were held earlier this month. The election results were supposed to be declared on September 8 but were put on hold by the Delhi High Court.

This year, 14 candidates were in the fray for the posts of president, vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary. (ANI)

