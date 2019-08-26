Left Wing Extremisim most critical menace, needs to be effectively monitored: Odisha CM Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday participated in the Review Meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and stated that the menace is the most critical internal security challenge faced by the nation which needs to be effectively countered.

Patnaik also outlined that Odisha has been experiencing the scourge of Left Wing Extremism for more than three decades.

"The well-calibrated security response and targeted developmental and confidence-building initiatives of the state government have gradually brought about a very significant improvement in the LWE situation in the State," he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that during the year 2018 and 2019 till August 15, 26 LWE cadres have died in Police action, 85 have been arrested and 35 have surrendered.

"Odisha Government has been working in close coordination with the Union Government and the neighbouring State Governments to deal with the problem firmly. The Plan of Action of the state government against the LWE problem focuses on aggressive intelligence-based operations in the most LWE affected areas by Special Forces and CAPFs, intensified joint operations in the inter-state border areas, pro-active area domination in moderately and less affected areas and focused developmental initiatives for holistic development of the area," he said.

Patnaik said that the induction of two additional Battalions of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is imperative to effectively prevent the influx of outside LWE cadres.

He sought the support of the central government in the early installation of mobile towers at 866 locations in the LWE affected areas and placement of a dedicated helicopter for the State.

He suggested that railway connectivity projects to Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts should be completed within 36 months.

"For these projects, the state government has committed to provide land free of cost and will also bear a substantial portion of the project cost. Banking infrastructure needs to be set up in the unbanked areas," he said.

Patnaik requested that the pending Rs 227 crore under the SRE Scheme should be released early. He urged the Central Government to waive the deployment charge of CAPFs, as ensuring the internal security.

Chief Ministers of all affected states under the Chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the meeting. Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State (Home), Odisha along with Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) also attended the meeting. (ANI)

