Let BJP fight elections alone; we will see the results: JDU leader Pavan Varma

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:47 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): JDU leader Pavan Varma on Sunday hit out at the BJP leaders for threatening to withdraw itself from the coalition government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Speaking to ANI, Varma, a former member of Rajya Sabha, said: "We can see some of the BJP leaders threatening to withdraw support from the BJP-JDU coalition. Let them fight the elections alone and we will see the results."
Expressing his discontent, the JDU leader went on to say: "You cannot adopt such a kind of behaviour in an alliance government."
BJP MLC Sachchidanand Rai on Saturday reportedly took a dig at Chief Minister Kumar led government and asked the Central leadership to immediately take a decision over the BJP-JDU alliance in the state.
Rai also claimed that the BJP has enough strength to fight elections alone.
The conflicting statements of Varma and Rai come at a time when the Assembly elections in Bihar are slated to take place in November 2020.
It is worth mentioning that JDU did not join the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, but decided to stay as a part of the alliance after Bihar centric political outfit was offered one ministerial berth.
In the Lok Sabha elections, JDU won 16 seats in Bihar, and the BJP bagged 17 seats. (ANI)

