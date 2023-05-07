"Let BJP investigate": Priyank Kharge after Congress alleges plot to kill father Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): A day after it accused the BJP of "hatching a sinister" and "ugly plot" to "kill" its national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Sunday asked if Manikanta Rathod, a ruling party candidate, is not involved in this, why is he afraid of an investigation?

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "Let BJP clarify, let them investigate (the claim). If he (BJP candidate Manikanta Rathod) has not done anything wrong, why is he afraid of an investigation? I am not the one who is alleging that he is plotting to kill my family. He said at a press conference in November that he wants to shoot me."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said an inquiry will be launched into allegations of the Congress that the BJP was planning to "kill" their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

"We have taken the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its course," Bommai told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, at a press conference in Bengaluru, the Congress played an audio clip claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanth Rathod, used derogatory language against Kharge and could even be heard in the clip talking about eliminating him and his family.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the audio recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and Chief Minister Bommai," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference on Saturday.

"I know the Prime Minister will remain silent and so will the Karnataka police and the Election Commission. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give them a befitting reply" he said.



Pawan Khera was also present at the Congress briefing.

The Congress also issued a statement, saying, "The brazen hatred of the BJP towards Kannadigas is manifesting itself into a 'Murder Plot' to kill Karnataka's Son of the Soil, Kharge."

It added, "The Prime Minister and the BJP leadership remain mute as assassination plot brews."

Manikanth Rathod Rathod was arrested on November 13, last year, for allegedly threatening Priyank Kharge, who is the Congress's candidate from Chittapur, with murder and was later released on bail.

"Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing assembly elections, BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a "murder plot" to kill AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family. This is clear from the audio recording of BJP Candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, who also happens to be the 'blue-eyed boy' of PM, Narendra Modi and PM Basavaraj Bommai," read the Congress statement.

"On May 2, BJP MLA and General Secretary, Madan Dilawar wished "death" for Mallikarjun Kharge and said "Congress President is 80 years old; God can take him away any time". Now BJP leaders are openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family," the Congress alleged further in its statement.

The BJP, however, has denied the Congress's allegations of a plot to kill Kharge and family. (ANI)

