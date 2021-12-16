Let Parliament discussions take place: Pralhad Joshi urges Opposition

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Stating that the Opposition can keep its politics aside for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections while slamming them over creating ruckus in the Houses of the Parliament demanding the resignation of Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Thursday urged the Opposition to let Parliament function in a smooth manner and allow discussions to take place.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Supreme Court-monitored investigation is going on in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Parliament is a place for discussions. We want to take constructive suggestions from the Opposition. We call them for discussions but they refuse."

"There is a lot of time left in the 2024 elections. We will also do 'Khela' at the time of the Lok Sabha election, you also do the same, but let parliament discussions take place now," he added.

However, Congress' KC Venugopal alleged that the Government is not ready to discuss anything about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and termed it unfortunate.

"Government is not ready to discuss anything about the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. SIT has given a special report telling it is a clear conspiracy. Parliament is not ready to discuss, it is very unfortunate. Govt should come forward with a statement on the issue," Venugopal said.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy."

"The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished," he added.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

The minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till Friday amid demand for the removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra by the Opposition.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continued their protest at Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (ANI)