AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking to media in Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday.
Let them have a Nikaah first: Owaisi takes jibe on possibility of NCP's CM in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:01 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a jibe at the possibility of a government in Maharashtra where all the three parties viz. Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP were trying to join hands to form a grand alliance and agree for a Chief Minister belonging to Sharad Pawar's party, saying, "first of all let them have a Nikaah".
On being asked, if there is a scenario of NCP Chief Minister in Maharashtra then what will be his party's stand, Owaisi said: "Pehle Nikaah Hoga, Uske Baad Sochenge Ki Beta Hoga Ya Beti Hogi. Abhi Toh Nikaah Hi Nahi Hua." (the marriage comes before we start thinking about the child, there is nothing to consider now as the marriage has not taken place yet.
Owaisi said, BJP and Shiv Sena are like 'Ram and Shyam' (brothers) and both believed in the ideology of Hindutva. It is true that people of Maharashtra need a government. As far as our party's stand is considered then we will not support BJP or Shiv Sena led government in the state.
"We will not support if Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP form government because both BJP and Shiv Sena are the same. I am happy now if Congress-NCP alliance is supporting Shiv Sena as people will know who was cutting whose votes and who was colluding with whom," he added.
Shiv Sena, after breaking ties with BJP over the chief ministerial post, is in talks with NCP over the government formation in the state. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also held a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday.
However, Shiv Sena was not able to stake the claim on Monday as they don't have the support of 145 MLAs. Later, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari asked the NCP, which is the third-largest party to express its willingness for government formation.
Both the NCP and the Congress held meetings over the developments as the Shiv Sena expressed its desire to form a non-BJP government.
The NCP made it clear that it will not make a decision without its ally Congress spelling out its stance. The NCP has 54 MLAs in the assembly while the Congress has 44.

BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145. (ANI)

