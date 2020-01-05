LG Anil Baijal directs Delhi Police to coordinate with JNU to maintain law and order

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to maintain law and order and take action against the perpetrators behind the violence.

Condemning the violence at JNU, the LG tweeted, "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with the JNU administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored."

According to the Delhi government officials, seven ambulances have been sent to JNU and 10 more are on standby.

Heavy police have been deployed at the varsity following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment.

Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident that went viral, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods.

Meanwhile, 18 people sustained injuries and have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in the head, abrasions among others, an AIIMS Trauma Centre official said. (ANI)