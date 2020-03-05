LG Anil Baijal meets peace committees from violence-affected Delhi

New Delhi [India] Feb 5, (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday held a meeting with members of peace committees from violence-affected North-East district.

Speaking to reporters, Baijal said, "Normalcy is returning. The schools are functioning. All the damage is being assessed and compensation will be released accordingly."

Earlier in February, Lieutenant Governor held a review meeting with senior police officers and others regarding the law and order situation in East/North East Delhi.

At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that hit North-East Delhi recently.

(ANI)

