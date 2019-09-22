Lies being spread about Article 370 by J-K mainstream leaders: Nadda

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:08 IST

Modi-Trump talks will favour only the US: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday raised questions on the prospective outcomes of the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump and said that they will be skewed to benefit the US.