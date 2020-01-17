Like in Myanmar, Rohingyas carried out massacre in India, says Pragya Thakur

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur has alleged that Rohingyas have carried out a massacre in India and claimed that the community was thrown out of their country because of the same reason, apparently referring to Myanmar.



Thakur gave the statement when she was addressing a gathering in support of the amended Citizenship Act in Sehore.



"Rohingyas were thrown out from their country because they carried out massacre there. They took shelter in our country and started doing same thing here. They damaged our culture and tried to disintegrate the country. They insulted our law and the Constitution. CAB has now become the Citizenship Act," the BJP leader said.



Taking a dig at those protesting against the Citizenship law, Thakur said: "CAA will not take anyone's citizenship. They are alluring people with money to bring rallies against CAA."



Commenting on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the BJP MP said: "Those who were leveling allegations used to go out with Zakir Naik's."



Earlier, the Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should reject allegations by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik that he was approached by the Indian government for the support over the abrogation of Article 370.



"Prime Minister and Home Minister should refute these allegations. If they don't, then it will be believed that the allegations are correct," the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.(ANI)

