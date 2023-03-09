Liquor case : K Kavitha reaches Delhi for ED questioning

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha on Thursday arrived in Delhi and said that she will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on March 11 after she was summoned by ED on March 9 in Delhi liquor policy case.

In a series of tweets, BRS MLS hit out, alleging that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation.

"As a law-abiding citizen, I'll fully cooperate with investigating agencies. I will appear at your good offices on March 11," she said in a statement.



"...I have been summoned by ED to appear on March 9th in Delhi. However, due to the Dharna & prefixed appointments, I'll see legal opinions on the date of attending it," says BRS MLC K Kavitha.

"I fail to understand as to why I have been summoned at such short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation. I categorically say that I have nothing to do with the present investigation," she said in a subsequent tweet.

"Being a social worker & having prior commitments, I had already planned my schedule for the upcoming week & the abrupt rejection of my request seems to be motivated by reasons best known to you, which demonstrates that it is nothing but "political victimisation," she tweeted.

Earlier on March 8, The Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) came down heavily on the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned MLC K Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe of the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as "politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

