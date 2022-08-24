Liquor scam: Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Seeing the political scenario in the wake of CBI raids on Manish Sisodia's official residence in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting of all the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party at his residence on Thursday.

The meeting is slated to be held at 11 am tomorrow and a major discussion regarding the current political scenario and the raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the party leaders will take place in the meeting.

The discussions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged attempts to overthrow the Delhi government will also take place.

Earlier in the day also, he had also called for a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee at his residence.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he had received an offer by the Bharatiya Janata Party to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy.(ANI)