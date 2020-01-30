Live in the present to avoid political blunders, Sanjay Nirupam advises Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday advised Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad to "live in the present to avoid political blunders."

This comes after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said that history will repeat itself today just like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's attempt to strangulate democracy in the past was defeated by students.

"Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad has clarified that his statement was misconstrued. This means he has gone back on the statement he gave yesterday. This is right. He had yesterday accused late Indiraji of strangulating democracy. The ministers should live in the present rather than in the past to avoid political blunders," Nirupam's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, reads.

"Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy, nobody was ready to speak against her. Then, students from Ahmedabad and Patna protested and JP's movement started leading to her defeat. This history will be repeated in Maharashtra and the country," Awhad had said in a public meeting in Beed on Wednesday.

Awhad said this in an apparent reference to the amended Citizenship Act brought by the Centre, which is being opposed by various state governments and protests, by citizens, are also being held across the country against it. (ANI)

