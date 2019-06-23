LJP MP Pashupati Kr Paras visits Harivanshpur village, distributes medicine and compensation

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras on Sunday visited Harivanshpur village and distributed Rs 5,000 each among the families who lost their children to AES.

Residents of Harivanshpur village, facing a severe shortage of water and jolted by the death of several children, had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for locating their MP and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday.

They had put up banners and pasted posters on their cattle to convey their anguish against Paswan.

They also announced Rs 5,000 reward for finding out the local MLA, who they claimed was not around to address their woes.

It is noteworthy that Pashupati Kumar Paras is the brother of Paswan and had won from the Hajipur seat on the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket.

Paras also distributed medicines in the village and talked with the residents regarding the issues they were facing.

LJP had contested six seats in Bihar as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA and won all of them. Under a pre-election agreement, Paswan, now Consumer Affairs Minister, was promised a Rajya Sabha berth.

LJP president Paswan's brother Ramchandra Paswan won the from Samastipur constituency whereas his son Chirag Paswan was re-elected from the Jamui (SC reserved) seat for the second time. (ANI)