LJP MPs likely to remove Chirag Paswan as party leader in Lok Sabha

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In what seems like a political turnover, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan is likely to be dislodged from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader by his own party's majority of MPs.

LJP sources told ANI that five MPs of the party have elected Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the Parliamentary party, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.



"LJP MPs met Lok Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They request him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," sources said.

Party sources added that LJP MPs are not happy with the working style of Chirag Paswan after the demise of his father, the former Union Minister and patron of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP has a total of six MPs in Lok Sabha and five MPs have unanimously elected Pashupati Paras as leader of the party in the lower house.

The move is seen as a big political development in Bihar politics.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. (ANI)

