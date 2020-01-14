LJP releases list of 15 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday released its list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The candidates along with the constituencies from which they have been fielded are - Rajeev Kumar Sharma (Sadar Bazaar), Anil Kumar Gupta (Mustafabad), Mahesh Dubey (Moti Nagar), Sunil Tanwar (Devli), Amaresh Kumar (Narela), Poonam Rana (Madipur), Ajeet Kumar (Kiradi), Kamaldev Rai (Tri Nagar), Shivendra Mishra (Wazirpur), Sumitra Paswan (Matiala Mahal), Arvind Kumar Jha (Sangam Vihar), Ramkumar Lamba (Najafgarh), Ratan Kumar Sharma (Uttam Nagar) and Namah (Lakshmi Nagar).

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

