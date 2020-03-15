Local body polls should be held under CCTV surveillance: TDP chief Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the elections to local bodies in the state should be conducted under CCTV surveillance.

"Initially, the state police had terrorised opposition parties' candidates from filing the nomination. The election must be held under the surveillance of CCTV," said Naidu at a press conference here.

He also said that as the police terrorism is going on in the state, the DGP has to give an answer.

"Even today, which was the last day for withdrawing nominations for the local body elections, the police threatened several opposition parties' candidates to withdraw their nominations," he said.

On March 12, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar had also alleged the YSR Congress Party government has resorted to hooliganism ahead of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged the YSRCP activists attacked BJP leaders to prevent them from filing their nominations. (ANI)

