Locals in Solan express confidence of BJP's victory in Himachal Pradesh polls

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Solan, on Saturday, people expressed their enthusiasm and were hopeful for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to win the assembly elections in the state.



Pandit Prem Sagar said people are sure, this time again BJP will form a government due to the work done by them in the state.

"We are very sure that BJP will form a government because of the work done in the state. They have constructed roads, given people water and electricity," he said.





Another attendee said, "BJP has worked for the welfare of the people, and we are confident of them forming a government. BJP started various schemes for women in the state. We are very happy with their work."



While the other attendee said, "Congress was in power for 60 years but did nothing for the state. Since BJP has worked for us, we are 100 per cent sure of them forming a government."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally in Himachal's Mandi and raised the issue of defence deals during the Congress regime at the Centre and said that the party always "wanted a commission" in every deal which led to the delay in the procurement of weapons for the armed forces.

"After independence, the first scam of the country was done by the Congress in the defence sector itself. Since then, till the Congress government was in place, it took a lot of brokerage in defence deals. Congress never wanted the country to become self-reliant in terms of defence equipment. It wanted a commission in every defence deal and wanted to fill its own leaders' treasure. This is why the procurement of weapons was delayed," PM Modi said.

Calling the Assembly elections which are slated to be held in the state on November 12 "important", the Prime Minister said that the vote cast in this poll will decide the "development journey of the state for the next 25 years.

The polling for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be on December 8. (ANI)

