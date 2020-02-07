Lok Sabha adjourned over Rahul's remarks against PM

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Friday amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks at a rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stating that the House should unequivocally condemn his language.

The uproar started soon after Gandhi asked a question during Question Hour.

Harsh Vardhan said before he answers the question of "dear Shri Rahul Gandhiji" he wants to condemn in no uncertain words "the outlandish language he has used against the Prime Minister of the country".

Harsh Vardhan, who made the remarks amid uproar, said he was surprised at Gandhi's remarks as his father has also been a prime minister of the country.

He said in the worst of cases, BJP leaders have not made such outlandish personal remarks against Gandhi.

"The entire House must in unequivocal terms condemn his language against the Prime Minister," he said.

Congress members, who were on their feet, rushed to the well of the House and some members were also seen coming in front of the minister.

Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 1 pm.

Gandhi had said while addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi that Modi will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months.

"Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his House in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Gandhi said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday gave a reply to Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he has been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that he has become 'gaali-proof', and he will further strengthen his back by surya namaskar.

"I have decided that I will increase frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the sticks," Modi had said on Thursday. (ANI)