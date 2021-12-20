Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition's ruckus

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid the uproar by the Opposition on Monday.

As the Lower House of the Parliament resumed on Monday, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' was introduced by the government. Following this, the Opposition members started creating a ruckus.

"Aadhaar is only meant to be proof of residence. It is not proof of citizenship. If you are in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you are getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You are potentially giving the vote to non-citizens," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told Lok Sabha.



Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India."

"I wanted to raise the Ladakh issue. I want to reiterate and tell the people of Ladakh that they will get what belongs to them," Rahul Gandhi told media persons when asked about the Opposition's uproar in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Monday adjourned till 2 pm due to ruckus created by the Opposition leaders following the rejection of notices given by several members for suspension of rules. (ANI)

