Lok Sabha adjourned till 9 pm

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed four adjournments following protests by opposition members over new farm laws.

When the House met at 7 pm after its third adjournment, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked protesting opposition members to allow smooth functioning of the House.

"It is unbecoming of the members of the parliament. House is meant for debating on subjects," she said.

However, the opposition members did not relent and the House was adjourned till 9 pm.

The Lok Sabha was earlier adjourned till 4.30 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm.

Opposition members were on their feet protesting against the three farm laws soon after the House met for the day. (ANI)