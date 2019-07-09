Lok Sabha MPs of Congress hold strategy meeting, discuss bills, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs was held on Tuesday where the leaders discussed the party's stance on the bills brought by the government and ways to raise the political developments in Karnataka.

The meeting was chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took part in the meeting.

Sources said members discussed ways to raise the developments in Karnataka for the second successive day.

They said there was some discussion some pending bills in parliament including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill and National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill and Triple Talaq Bill.

The sources said ideological discussions also took place during the meeting where suggestions were given that the party should clearly differentiate itself from a "hardline BJP".

On Karnataka, the sources said it was decided that MPs will protest if denied permission to speak under the notice given by them and also stage a walkout later.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of "poaching" MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka and creating a political crisis in the state.

Sources said a strategy meeting of party's Lok Sabha MPs would be held every Tuesday. (ANI)

