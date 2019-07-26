A view of Indian Parliament
A view of Indian Parliament

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Companies Act; Sitharaman says 4 lakh companies de-registered

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:00 IST

New Delhi, July 26 : The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Bill to amend the Companies Act 2013 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the government has de-registered nearly four lakh inactive companies.
The Companies (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by a voice vote after a reply by Sitharaman. The Bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated earlier this year.
"Nearly four lakh inactive companies have been de-registered by us," she said, adding they were totally inactive for several years, probably for more than five years.
Referring to members talking about shell companies, she said if a company does not have a proper registered office or if the business is not declared, then it become a shell company.
She said the non-maintenance of a registered office shall be made one of the stated grounds for striking off any company.
"So, physical registration of a registered company's address has now become absolutely necessary so that you do not run the risk of being defined as a shell company," she said.
Referring to the Act enacted by the UPA government in 2013, Sitharaman said that she was not sure how it got passed as it has required repeated amendments.
Referring to queries about Corporate Social Responsibility, Sitharman said there is nothing under the rule, which stops the use of CSR fund for local requirements.
She said the companies that start spending money on CSR projects will be given one year plus three years.
"So, within three years, after the year in which the decision is taken, they have to give us a picture of where the money has been spent, i.e., 2 per cent of their total profit. In case it does not happen, they will have to move their money into an escrow account," she said, adding that it can go to the PM Relief Fund.
She said the Act has been amended twice earlier and the amendments being brought now were driven by demands of the stakeholders and also for the ease of doing business.
"The amendments are being brought for bringing a better governance framework and also to look at the welfare of small and medium enterprises. It will reduce the burden on them. (Some) compounding offences are being reduced to non-compounding offences so that those who have done small omissions or commissions of compliance will be treated with kid gloves," she said.
The minister said the government is looking at a Companies Act, which will be "far more friendlier for companies to comply" rather than them having to worry about its implementation.
The minister said that ordinance will lapse by the end of this month and there was a need to get the bill passed.
Responding to a query about including private companies under Section 164 of the Act, she said non-filing of financial statement or annual returns should result into some kind of disqualification for becoming directors in any company including private companies for relevant five years.
"This was done so that we bring in good corporate practices," she said.
Answering a query, she said the companies, which did not file annual returns and financial statements for two years or more, or did not apply for dormant status but existed without main activities, were the ones to get struck off by the Registrar after following due process.

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Tiktok video filmed using PCR van in Rajkot, police order inquiry

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Police has ordered an inquiry in an incident in which a Police Control Room (PCR) van was used to shoot a Tiktok video here in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:39 IST

Have heard from our son: Parents of Indian onboard British...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 26 (ANI): The parents of Siju V Shenoy, one of the crew members on-board a British vessel seized by Iran, said on Friday that they have heard from their son and are receiving daily updates on the matter of the crew's release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:37 IST

CBI asks Derek O'Brien to join investigation in chit fund case

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien to join ongoing investigation in one of the chit fund case, CBI official told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:36 IST

Jailed godman Asaram, son Narayan Sai given clean chit in death...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor girl, and his son Narayan Sai have been given a clean chit by Justice DK Trivedi Commission in the 2008 death case of two children who used to study at Asaram's Gurukul in Ahmedaba

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:34 IST

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday permitted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad between August 5 and October 2 to attend international events.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:28 IST

Rajasthan govt waives off short-term agricultural farm loans of...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Cooperative Minister Udayalal Awjana on Friday said that the Rajasthan government has waived short term loans of Rs 7,179 crores of state farmers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:17 IST

Delhi lawyer holds camp at Lucknow mosque to educate people...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi based lawyer Mehmood Pracha on Friday conducted a training camp at a Lucknow mosque here to provide people with assistance into filing up gun license forms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:11 IST

IndiGo to operate daily flights between Yangon, Kolkata from Sept 20

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): IndiGo on Friday announced daily non-stop flights between Yangon in Myanmar and Kolkata from September 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:08 IST

Uttarakhand CM Rawat reiterates 'cow exhales oxygen' claim

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who had a day earlier sparked controversy by stating that the cow is the only animal to exhale and inhale oxygen and that massaging it can cure breathing problems, on Friday again reiterated his claim.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:49 IST

Telangana: BJP leader calls AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahzadi on Friday hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, calling him 'anti-Muslim' and 'anti-Hindustani' after he clarified his '15 minutes' remark, stating that there was nothing communal about it

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:38 IST

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar arrested in aviation scam, sent to CBI custody

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar was arrested by the CBI on Friday in connection with a case of dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines and sent to seven days custody of the agency for interrogation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:36 IST

BS Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours after taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa took charge of his office here on Friday.

Read More
iocl