Lok Sabha passes bill to prohibit discrimination against transgenders

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against transgender persons, including in matters of employment, and provides for giving certificates of identity to them.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 was passed after a reply by Minister of State for Social Justice, Rattan Lal Kataria.

He said that transgenders have been facing discrimination and sometimes find it difficult even to rent a house.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill noted that the transgender community is one of the most marginalised communities in the country because they do not fit into the general categories of gender - male and female.

It states that they face problems, ranging from social exclusion to discrimination, lack of education facilities, unemployment and dearth of medical facilities

The Bill seeks to define the expression "transgender person", prohibit discrimination against them, confer them right to self-perceived gender identity and provide that no establishment shall discriminate against them in matters of employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.

It also provides for grievance redressal mechanism, establishing a National Council for Transgender Persons and providing punishment for contraventions of the provisions of the proposed legislation.

The Bill was passed by the previous Lok Sabha but it was pending for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

