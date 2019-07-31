Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Source: LS TV)
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Source: LS TV)

Lok Sabha passes bill to set up inter-state water disputes tribunal

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:37 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat saying that there was a need to focus on water management due to declining per capita availability of water in the country.
The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote after the amendments of the opposition parties were negatived.
The debate saw several members raising their state-specific issues and apprehensions with Speaker Om Birla at one point stating that it is not "assembly of Karnataka or Tamil Nadu".
Shekhawat said that the bill provides an effective way to deal with water disputes in a time-bound and effective manner.
He said the BJP-led government will also bring a river basin management bill.
Shekhawat urged the members and states to rise above local considerations and said there was a need to move ahead, thinking of water requirements of the country in 2050.
He said that India has 18 per cent of the world's population and 18 per cent of dairy animals but only four per cent of replenishable water and it was a matter of concern.
The minister said the government was alive to the concerns about the availability of water and there was a need to meet the challenges on both supply-side and demand side.
He said that the impact of climate change is likely to exacerbate problems concerning water.
Responding to a concern raised by Congress member Manish Tewari, he said that if the award is not published, it will not make a difference.
"The award without publication is equal to Supreme Court decree," he said.
Referring to concerns about the sanctity of data, Shekhawat said the data will be based on figures from institutions such as the Central Water Commission.
He said a water informatics centre has been created by the ministry and urged states to share the data.
Shekhawat said that the per capita water availability has reduced to a third of that in 1951.
Earlier, moving the bill for passage in the House, Shekhawat said that 99 per cent of the area of 24 identified basins was inter-state and there were water disputes between states during the British rule as well.
The minister said the Bill provides for the creation of dispute resolution committees to provide an institutional mechanism for states to resolve their disputes before these go to the tribunal.
The committee will be required to give its award in one year with a six-month extension if required. Referring to nine tribunals set up to resolve inter-state water disputes, he said four have given their awards and the time taken has varied from seven to 28 years.
He said the final award of Ravi Beas Tribunal had not come even after over three decades. The minister said the work on amendments to the bill started in 2013 and the bill was tabled in Parliament in 2017 after which it was referred to the standing committee.
"The present bill incorporates suggestions of the standing committee," he said.
Shekhawat said while there were disputes between states, there were also 107 documented agreements, which had been implemented in good spirit.
The Bill seeks to streamline the adjudication of inter-state river water disputes and make the present institutional architecture robust.
It provides for dissolution of existing tribunals and the water disputes pending adjudication before these existing tribunals will be transferred to the new tribunal.
The single tribunal can have different benches and the decision on a dispute will be required to be made in two years. Parties such as BJD and RSP supported the bill. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:50 IST

TN: Chennai doctors extract 526 teeth from sever-year-old boy's mouth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a staggering development, doctors have extracted 526 teeth from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy in a rare surgery performed at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, doctors said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:45 IST

2 held, over 1kg heroin seized in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Punjab police arrested two persons and seized over one kilogram of heroin from their possession as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and misdemeanours in Khanna area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:43 IST

Bihar youth beaten up for allegedly attempting to rape minor girl

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): A youth was beaten up by the public on Wednesday here for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:39 IST

DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended licenses of two SpiceJet pilots for runway excursion while landing at Surat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:38 IST

One dead, two injured after house collapses in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): One person died and two others sustained injuries after a house collapsed here on Wednesday due to intermittent rains in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:35 IST

J-K CEO to chair meeting regarding preparation of Electors...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar will chair a meeting through video conferencing with all district election officers and other officials on August 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:32 IST

Viral video of youth performing stunts on Delhi road prompts...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Days after a video of a young skater performing dangerous stunts on the road went viral, Delhi Police on Wednesday identified and issued a challan for rash driving against the youth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:30 IST

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:29 IST

West Bengal: BSF troops recover 350 bottles of Phensedyl, 180...

North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 12 bags containing 350 bottles of Phensedyl and 180 Yaba tablets, along India-Bangladesh border in Raiganj on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:16 IST

JD(S) expels three rebel MLAs for anti-party activities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) expelled three rebel MLAs from the party for indulging in anti-party activities, days after the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after losing the confidence motion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:15 IST

Unnao rape survivor and lawyer are stable, says Lucknow hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are being treated at King George's Medical University here after sustaining grievous injuries in an accident on July 28, are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:14 IST

PM Modi chairs 30th interaction through 'PRAGATI' platform

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his thirtieth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

Read More
iocl