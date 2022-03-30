Lok Sabha passes bill to unify three municipal corporations in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi into a single entity.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the House after a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.
He rejected opposition allegations that the BJP-led government had brought the bill as it was "scared" of municipal polls in the national capital.
The bill seeks to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised planning and optimal utilisation of resources and bring about improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi. (ANI)
