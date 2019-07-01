Lok Sabha passes Central Educational Institutions (Reservations in Teachers' Cadre) Bill

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 which aims to ensure reservations in teaching positions for people from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs), and economically weaker sections (EWS) in the central institutions.

On June 12, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the bill.

The Cabinet decision will address the long-standing demands of persons belonging to SCs/STs/SEBCs and ensure their rights envisaged under the Constitution. It will also ensure providing 10 per cent reservation to EWS, an official statement had said.

The decision will allow filling up of more than 7,000 existing vacancies by direct recruitment in teachers' cadre with 200 points roster.