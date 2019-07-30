Lok Sabha passes Consumer Protection Bill

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that provides for the creation of a central authority to protect, promote and enforce consumer rights including the right to be protected against marketing of goods and services which are hazardous to life, and to seek redressal against unfair or restrictive trade practices.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 was passed with a voice vote after a reply by Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paswan said healthcare had not been made part of the Bill following suggestions that it can lead to a spike in medical costs for patients as doctors will be reluctant to prescribe medicines without tests.

He said the government had an open mind on all suggestions from the opposition parties and many of these would be considered when the rules are framed after the passage of the Bill.

The Bill provides for the creation of Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers and will also make interventions whenever necessary to prevent the unfair trade practices and initiate class-action including recall, refund and return of products.

It provides for product liability action on account of harm caused to consumers due to defective action or on account of harm caused to consumers due to defective product or deficiency in services.

It also provides for "mediation" as an Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism. The Bill seeks to replace the Consumer Protection Act 1986 and address the constantly emerging vulnerabilities of the consumers to the new forms of unfair trade and unethical business practices.

The consumer rights defined in the bill include the right to information about quality, standard and price of goods and services and access to goods or services at competitive prices (ANI)

