New Delhi, July 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Finance Bill after a reply to the debate by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Bill was passed after amendments moved by the opposition were negatived.
The Bill will now go to the Rajya Sabha.
The passage of the Finance Bill will complete the budgetary process for 2019-20. (ANI)
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:38 IST
