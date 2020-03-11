Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 7 Congress MPs

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday revoked suspension of seven Congress MPs who were suspended from the House on March 5 "for gross indiscipline".

The motion for termination of suspension was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The motion was later adopted by the House by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla, who did not come to the House for a few days last week to express his displeasure over the incidents of "indiscipline" in the House, returned to chair the proceedings on Wednesday.

The seven MPs had been suspended for the remaining part of Budget Session.

The Congress MPs whose suspension was revoked are Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. (ANI)

