Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paying tribute to late former Delhi unit BJP president Mange Ram Garg at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker recalls great works of Mange Ram Garg

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A meeting was organised here to pay tribute to late BJP's Delhi unit president Mange Ram Garg.
The 82-year-old BJP leader passed away on July 21, 2019.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP MPs Vijay Goel, Parvesh Varma, and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.
"He worked as a social worker throughout his life. It will be a real tribute to him if we work as per the path shown by him," Birla told reporters here.
Garg had joined BJP in 1958 and held several posts. He was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
"We had family relations with Mange Ram Garg. He was very active in religious and social work. We had won several elections under his leadership," BJP MP Vijay Goel told ANI. (ANI)

iocl