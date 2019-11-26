Lok Sabha Speaker takes serious cognisance of unruly behaviour by MPs in the House

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken serious cognisance of unruly episode which took place on the floor of the house today, when Congress members clashed with marshals after the former were asked to leave the House for the day, sources said.

The Lok Sabha speaker held a meeting of senior party leaders in his chambers where they were asked to co-operate to ensure smooth operation of the house.

The meeting was necessitated after the house was adjourned for the day following ruckus created by opposition parties on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra.

The sources said that Speaker is keen that the House follows the laid down procedure and members raise issues without impacting the dignity of the House.

They said that action could be taken against unruly members and it may not extend to days, week or months but could even extend to the tenure of the House. A "line of action" is likely to be drawn over the unruly behaviour of members.

They said those who seek to justify sloganeering and unruly scenes by citing incidents of the past should understand that such tactics will not work.

The sources said that such tactics in the past were also wrong as the House should not be disturbed by members from any side and unruly behaviour will not be tolerated.

Sources also said that none of the members were manhandled by Marshals of the House on Monday after they were called to remove two Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan who were named by Speaker earlier under Rule 373 which means they cannot take part in day's proceedings.

The Speaker named them after they did not heed his directions a big banner they were carrying.

Speaker Om Birla has said that he does not want the House to have a forced adjournment and that he has been hurt by scenes in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"I never want to adjourn the House," the Speaker said. (ANI)