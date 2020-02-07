Lok Sabha witnesses scuffle, adjournments over Rahul's remarks against PM

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed uproar, scuffle and adjournments over Rahul Gandhi's remarks at a rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan demanding that the House should unequivocally condemn the Congress leader's language.

The uproar started soon after Gandhi asked a question during the Question Hour.

Responding to it, Harsh Vardhan said before he answers the question of "dear Rahul Gandhiji", he wants to condemn in no uncertain words "the outlandish language he has used against the Prime Minister of the country".

Towards the end of Harsh Vardhan's remarks which he read from a paper, Congress member Manicka Tagore rushed towards him. He was stopped by BJP members. As more members trooped near Harsh Vardhan's seat and into the well, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm.

The House was later adjourned till 2 pm.

Harsh Vardhan, who made the remarks amid uproar, said he was surprised at Gandhi's remarks as his father was a Prime Minister of the country.

He said in the worst of cases, BJP leaders have not made such outlandish personal remarks against Gandhi.

"The entire House must in unequivocal terms condemn his language against the Prime Minister," he said.

Congress members were on their feet soon after the minister began his remarks pertaining to Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had said while addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi that Modi will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months.

"Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Gandhi said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday responded to Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he has been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years and has now become 'gaali-proof' and that he further strengthened his back by doing Surya Namaskar.

"I have decided that I will increase the frequency of Surya Namaskar so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the assaults," Modi said.

As Gandhi attempted to interject, Modi said he had been speaking for 30-40 minutes but the current has reached there now. "Some tube lights work like this," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later condemned the behaviour of the Congress members and said an attempt was made to manhandle Harsh Vardhan.

"After Rahul Gandhi's instigation, they thought of showing the 'danda' way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is the height of goondaism," he said. (ANI)

