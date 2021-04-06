Lone LJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh in Bihar joins JDU

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 6 (ANI): The lone MLA of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar Raj Kumar Singh has joined the Janata Dal (United).



Bihar Assembly Speaker on Tuesday gave the nod for the merger of LJP legislative party having Raj Kumar Singh (in maroon kurta) as the lone MLA into the JD (U).

The LJP did not contest the Bihar assembly election under the banner of NDA due to a last-minute seat-sharing arrangement issue and chose to contest the elections alone.

The only seat won by the LJP in last year's assembly elections was Matihani, where Raj Kumar Singh had defeated the sitting JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh by a razor-thin margin of 333 votes. (ANI)

