"Looking at SC order in very positive manner:" Uddhav faction's Anil Desai

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): While reacting to the Supreme Court's order on Wednesday refusing to stay the Election Commission's ruling allocating the party name and symbol to Eknath-Shinde led camp, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Anil Desai said they are looking at the SC order in a "very positive manner" and "will abide by it"

Speaking to the media after the ruling, Anil Desai, Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackery faction said, "We see the order in a very positive manner. We expect that the supreme court will pronounce a very balanced judgement after two weeks when the hearing is scheduled to resume.

"We will abide by the Supreme court's ruling in this matter," Desai added.

"In our Special Leave Petitions in India (SLP), we demanded that the symbol and name allotted to the Shinde faction be granted status-quo. But Court accepted that the hearing will be held after 2 weeks & until then we can continue with the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)," Anil Parab, Thackeray faction leader said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission's order to allot the name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying, "we can't stay an order at this stage".



The SC clarified that the Uddhav Thackeray camp can pursue other remedies of law if any action is taken which is not based on the EC order.

The top court listed the matter after two weeks.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal insisted on SC granting interim relief and said that they are taking office after office and urged the court to pass a status quo order. Supreme Court asked rival camp Eknath Shinde to file a reply to the petition.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court challenging the EC's move to allot the name 'Shiv Sena' and 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to the rival faction led by CM Shinde.

Uddhav, in his plea filed on Monday, said that ECI failed to consider that his faction enjoys the majority in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

