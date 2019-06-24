Looking forward for cooperation of Centre, says Odisha CM ahead of state's budget session

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): Ahead of the state's budget session, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the state government is looking forward for the cooperation of the Central government.

Patnaik today attended a meeting with Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MLAs here on the forthcoming budget session of the state.

Speaking to media after the meeting, the Odisha Chief Minister said, "During this budget session we are open to discussions on all matters, we look forward to the cooperation of the Central government and we will follow up on all promises made to the people."

The first session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will take place on June 25 and the state government will present the annual budget on June 28. (ANI)

