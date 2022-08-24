LoP Karnataka calls credibility of contractor's association 'argument of BJP'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai doubting the credibility of the contractor's association, the Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah said that it was the version of the Bharatiya Janata Party and not that of the contractors.

"It is BJP's argument, not that of contractors...It's irrelevant, I'm not going to accept that," the senior Congress leader said when asked about the CM's questioning the credibility of the contractor's association over their allegation of a 40 per cent commission in the government contracts.

In order to reiterate and remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the increasing corruption in the state, the Karnataka State Contractors Association is planning to revive its 40 per cent kickback accusation by writing to him. (ANI)