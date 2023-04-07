"Lord Hanuman will punish the corrupt first": Chhattisgarh CM takes jibe at BJP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday took an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption.



Baghel said, "Hanuman Ji is everyone's lord, he is the epitome of wisdom and knowledge. Those who are corrupt, when they go to the BJP, they get clean chit, and Lord Hanuman will punish them first." Baghel was interacting with the media ahead of leaving for Jashpur district for attending the Sarhul Puja.

Earlier in the day extending his greetings on the 44th Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP derives its inspiration from Lord Hauman to fight corruption and maintain law and order.

Virtually interacting with the party workers, Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a 'Can Do' attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success." (ANI)

