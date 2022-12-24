"Love that I got from her..." Rahul Gandhi makes emotional post

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches the national capital on Saturday, the Wayanad MP shared an emotional post on Twitter saying that the love he received from his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he shared the same with the country.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered the national capital on Saturday morning. Sonia Gandhi joined the Yatra in the national capital. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her husband Robert Vadra also joined the yatra.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love that I got from her, I am sharing the same with the country."

The foot march entered Delhi from Haryana after starting from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra also visited Rajghat and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the evening, the party held a mega public rally outside the Red Fort.

Rahul Gandhi said that the march has been a replica of India where there was no hatred and violence and all the people and animals were welcomed.

Rahul Gandhi said, "In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. All the people came. This Yatra is like our India, I have not seen any hatred or violence among people while walking 2,800 kms, and I have not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country. But when I turn on the TV, there is hatred all the time. 24 hours there is only Hindu-Muslim in media."

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, Rahul Gandhi said Hindu-Muslim propaganda is being done to divert attention from the real issues.

"It is not Narendra Modi's government. All of your money, the money of farmers and labourers, airports, ports, and roads go straight to the pockets of their masters. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," said the Wayanad MP.



He further said, "BJP spent thousands of crores to damage my image. When I came to politics in 2004, our government came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. They used to do Rahul Gandhi...Rahul Gandhi all day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers' land and they turned against me.

Several MPs of different parties accompanied Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also joined Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.



Kamal Haasan, who was also present at the public rally at Red Fort, said, "Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here. I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself, this is when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - 'Kamal... do not help break India, help unite."

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday morning. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the yatra for the first time since it started on September 7.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this Yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country". (ANI)

