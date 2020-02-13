LPG price hike not linked to elections, says Union Petroleum Minister

New Delhi (India), Feb 13 (ANI): A day after the government hiked the price of cooking gas price by a whopping Rs 140 per cylinder of 14 kg, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the LPG price hike was not related to elections.

"The LPG price hike is not related to the elections. LPG price hike depends on global markets and consumption. Energy is a global commodity. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down. It's not in my hand," said Pradhan at Times Now summit.

"Due to declining crude oil prices petrol and diesel prices came down by Rs 5 in last 20 days," he added.

The hike in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) price was announced on February 12, a day after the results of the Delhi Assembly elections were declared in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a massive mandate by winning 62 of the 70 seats.

The BJP was decimated to just eight seats despite a high-voltage campaign spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that included two rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder.

Each LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147). (ANI)

