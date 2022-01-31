LS: 12 hours each allocated for discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address, Budget

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha on Monday allocated 12 hours for discussion of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and 12 hours for discussion on Budget, informed sources.

Reply to the Motion of Thanks by Prime Minister Modi is likely to be in Lok Sabha next Monday (Feb 7) and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (Feb 8).

In the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Opposition parties demanded that the government come clean on the issue of Pegasus.



The Opposition also conveyed that several leaders within its ranks had decided to move privilege motions against the Minister for Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to sources, Parliament affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that his government was not running away from discussion on any issue except for the fact the Pegasus matter was currently before the Supreme Court.

The Opposition and the Government both came to a consensus to allow the House to function upon the request of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Leaders of all parties assured that in this important Budget Session, they will cooperate in running the Parliament. I also urged them that extensive discussion can be held on President's Address and Budget. We can raise issues of the nation and discussions can be held," said the LS Speaker.

The budget session of Parliament which got underway today is till February 11. (ANI)

