LS adjourned for day amid noise as Opposition presses for discussion on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after repeated disruptions by the Opposition members who were demanding an immediate discussion on last week's Delhi violence.

The House had been adjourned till 12 noon soon after it met for the day and then till 2 pm amid ruckus.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, the Opposition members again came to the well of the House with their demand of the discussion on Delhi violence. They also carried banners seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the chair, went ahead with the listed agenda including an introduction of a Bill and passage of another Bill. She later adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, the House witnessed two adjournments over the Opposition's demand. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has already conveyed that it is ready for discussion on the riots on March 11 in Lok Sabha and the following day in Rajya Sabha.

The House witnessed the first adjournment soon after it met for the day.

"After the restoration of normalcy, we are ready for discussion on the violence, the unfortunate incidents in Delhi, on March 11. Holi is also coming... We are prepared for a full discussion," Joshi said.

The minister alleged that the Opposition was not interested in running the House. "Let the House be run. We are prepared for discussion. We are prepared for discussion on March 11 in Lok Sabha and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha. But they do not want discussion. They want disruption," he said.

Joshi said that the sense of the House is that Parliament should run and there was constitutional obligation also related to the budgetary process.

Opposition members were on their feet soon after the House met for the day and came to the well of the House.

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, took up the question hour but Opposition members raised slogans in support of their demand.

He told members to return to their seats saying that MPs want to raise issues concerning people during question hour.

The House took up a few questions amid the din. As the Opposition continued its protests, the Chair adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, Opposition members again protested in support of their demand.

Congress members came to the well of the House carrying placards. Solanki said that issues related to Dalits and backward sections were on the agenda of the House for the day. "I request you to take your seats," he said. Amid opposition protests, Solanki adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The House passed the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 amid the din. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the House. (ANI)