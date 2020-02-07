LS witnesses three adjournments, scuffle over Rahul Gandhi's `danda' remark against PM

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday saw three adjournments following scuffle between Congress and BJP members over Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought an "unequivocal condemnation" from the House over his "outlandish remarks."

The uproar started soon after Gandhi, who is an MP from Wayanad, asked a question during the Question Hour pertaining to the centrally sponsored scheme for the 'Establishment of New Medical Colleges'.

BJP and Congress members nearly came to the blows after Congress member Manickam Tagore rushed towards treasury benches and tried to reach Harsh Vardhan, who was reading from a paper.

BJP parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stopped him and other members also rushed near Harsh Vardhan's seat and into the Well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 1 pm. The House was later adjourned till 2 pm and then for the day.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the behaviour of the Congress MP was highly uncalled for and accused them of trying to attack the minister.

"They tried to come and snatch the paper. If at all, anything is wrongly stated, then it is the domain of the Speaker to decide. Instead of that, trying to come and attack the Minister is highly condemnable," he said.

Congress members were also on their feet. DMK member A Raja, who was in the chair, adjourned the House for the day.

Congress members, Joshi, and Harsh Vardhan met the Speaker to convey their viewpoint. The BJP members accused Tagore of trying to snatch the paper from the minister.

Earlier, when Gandhi raised the question during the Question Hour, Harsh Vardhan said before he gives an answer, he wants to condemn in no uncertain words "the outlandish language he has used against the Prime Minister of the country."

Congress members strongly protested Harsh Vardhan's remarks.

The minister said that he was surprised at Gandhi's remarks as his father was a prime minister of the country. He said in the worst of cases, BJP leaders have not made such outlandish personal remarks against Gandhi.

"The entire House must in unequivocal terms condemn his language against the Prime Minister," he said.

Gandhi had said while addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi that Modi will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months as "youth will make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress."

"Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will hit him with sticks," Gandhi had said.

The Prime Minister on Thursday gave a reply to Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that he has become 'Gaali-proof'.

"I have decided that I will increase the frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the assaults," Modi said.

As Gandhi attempted to interject, Modi said he had been speaking for 30-40 minutes but the current has reached there now. "Some tube lights work like this," he said.

Modi also took a jibe at Gandhi over his 'danda' remark at a rally in Kokorajhar in Assam on Friday.

He said that some leaders talk about beating him with sticks but he is protected by the blessings of "all mothers of India."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi later condemned the behaviour of Congress members and said an attempt was made manhandle the Harsh Vardhan.

"After Rahul Gandhi's instigation, they thought of showing the 'danda' way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is the height of goondaism," he said. (ANI)