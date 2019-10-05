Lucknow: No VVIP tantrums, UP transport minister stands in queue for his licence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh transport minister Ashok Kataria on Saturday queued up like a common man for getting a licence at a Regional Transport Office (RTO) office at Lucknow-Kanpur road.



The minister, with documents in his hands, stood quietly in line, waiting for his turn with other people.



People present in the premises of the RTO greeted him and lauded him for his humility.



Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exercised his ballot at Nishan School in Ahmedabad's Ranip area while standing in a queue. (ANI)

