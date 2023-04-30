Ludhiana gas leak: Punjab govt announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia compensation for kin of deceased

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday announced Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation to the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured and admitted to the hospital in the Ludhiana Gas leak incident.

While talking to ANI, state health minister Dr Balbir Singh said," So far a total of 11 people have died in this incident. Four people are admitted to the hospital. The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the family member of the deceased and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to the hospital".

He further stated that a proper investigation will be done in this matter.

"Proper investigation will be carried out to know from where this gas came from or who was behind this negligence," he said.

The death toll in the gas leakage incident that occured in Giaspura in Ludhiana district on Sunday has risen to 11.



'A total of 11 persons are dead. There are five females and six males including 2 male children of 10 years and 13 years," the official said.

In the aftermath of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the gas leakage incident and assured all possible help to those affected.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted.

Earlier today Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik appealed to the public to avoid panic and ignore any kind of rumours related to the incident.

"11 deaths confirmed till now. In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened. It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes. All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said.

"We appeal that don't believe any kind of rumours and do not panic. The gas which was leaked has been diluted but just to check the spread of the gas the coorporation, and NDRF teams are checking. We are just going to for safety's sake check how much the gas has spread," she added. (ANI)

