Ludhiana: Police resorts to baton charge after clash breaks out during Youth Congress elections

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between the police and Youth Congress workers during the ongoing organisational elections being held in the Atam Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Earlier, supporters of one candidate had blamed the other group of casting bogus votes and then firing shots in the air to create panic.

Following this, the police officials got into a heated debate with the supporters of the Congress leader Kamaljeet Singh Karwal when they tried to enter the polling booth in protest against bogus votes being cast.

"During the organisational elections of the Youth Congress, supporters of two candidates started a scuffle. Some reports of a shot being fired have also come in but no shells were recovered from the area. The footage also did not show any person carrying firearms, however, the verification process is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ludhiana, Ashwani Kapur told ANI here.

The police also resorted to light baton charge in order to get the situation under control.

Heavy police forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

