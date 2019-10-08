RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Lynching is a foreign concept, a conspiracy to defame India: Bhagwat

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:52 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday cautioned against the 'conspiracy' hatched against India in the name of hate crimes like lynching.
Bhagwat who was speaking on occasion of Vijaydashmi at Reshimbagh in Nagpur, without naming any community, spoke about hate crimes and lynching.
"We hear people of a community beat people from another community. It is not that only a certain community targets people. There are cases where what has actually happened gets twisted. However, the self-centred forces blames a particular community to stoke fire between communities," said Bhagwat while saying that naming Sangh in these incidents is a conspiracy.
Speaking of lynching, an issue that has been used against BJP and its government, Bhagwat said lynching is a foreign concept and society should know where this word comes from. He quoted an incident from the life of Jesus to hint where the concept has been derived from.
"Word lynching came from a foreign text where these incidents used to take place. We recommend strong action in law against such incidents. These people are trying to defame India in the world by citing lynching incidents. We should not give protection to these people for our political gains," stated Bhagwat.
Bhagwat, further said in a global world all countries are mutually dependent on each other but India needs to focus on the strength of our own resources and trade with others on our own terms.
He also took a dig at Modi government's attempt to artificially inseminate cows by using foreign technology.
Meanwhile, defending the Modi government on the economic front, Bhagwat said that noted economists in the country believe that slowdown should not be treated as crisis.
"They (economists) said this can't be called recession. India had a growth rate of 5% and during recession it goes down to 0%. Our business personalities are working to boost it as government alone can't do it. The more we talk of slowdown, the more negative impact it has on society and business environment as businessmen will then start taking preventive steps which can further damage economy," said the RSS chief. He maintained that India has strong foundation in form of self help groups and cooperatives and there is need to expand work in sectors like MSME, agriculture and tourism. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:56 IST

Women participate in 'Sindoor Khela', bid adieu to Goddess Durga

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): As its time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga, women on Tuesday celebrated 'Sindoor Khela' on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi at a pandal in Chittaranjan (CR) Park in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST

Bharat is Hindu Rashtra: Mohan Bhagwat at RSS event

Nagpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation and the identity of the country's nature are "clear, well-thought-of and firm" that Bharat is "Hindustan, Hi

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:48 IST

Nagpur: Bhagwat calls for 'radical transformation' in education system

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that there is a need for "radical transformation" in the education system from curriculum to teachers' training.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:40 IST

IAF demonstrated its resolve, capability in punching the...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Emphasising that the 'force is vigilant to the existing sub-conventional threat', Air Chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that in the year gone by, the force demonstrated its resolve and capability to hit the perpetrators of terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:26 IST

Mohan Bhagwat praises Modi, Shah for repealing Art 370, calls...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday backed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for its "much-awaited" and "praiseworthy" step to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Wrestler, tik tok star among BJP's women candidates in Haryana polls

New Delhi (India), October 8 : A famous wrestler, a tik tok star and a Miranda House alumnus are among women candidates fielded by the BJP in the Haryana assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Demand to exclude dairy products from RCEP purview grows

New Delhi (India), October 8 (ANI): Ahead of negotiations at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Bangkok, demand to exclude dairy products from its purview to protect domestic dairy farmers gained momentum on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:50 IST

UP: ATS constable shoots himself dead

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) allegedly shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits here on Tuesday morning, police said. 

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:30 IST

K'taka: Elephants decked up with beautiful designs for grand...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A large number of elephants have been decorated beautifully for the traditional 'Jamboo Savari' procession to take place on the occasion of grand Dasara festival in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:24 IST

HDIL owner Rakesh Wadhawan named in alleged cheating case

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Housing Development Infrastructure (HDIL) owner Rakesh Wadhawan, who was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police in PMC Bank fraud case, is also connected to an alleged cheating case involving real estate giant Rudra Buildwell.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:22 IST

IAF symbol of valour and courage: Amit Shah on Air Force Day

New Delhi [India], Oct 08 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Air Force heroes and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that IAF is a 'symbol of valour and courage'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:04 IST

Move against Art 370 proved re-elected regime's wishes in...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has proved that the re-elected regime has the courage to fulfill wishes in the interest of the country.

Read More
iocl