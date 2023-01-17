M7issing ballot box traced to office of Kerala cooperative dept official, UDF suspects conspiracy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): One of the three ballot boxes, which contained uncounted postal votes in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from the Perinthalmanna constituency, went missing and was recovered within hours from another government office.

Left Democratic Front independent candidate K P M Mustafa, in the poll had approached the Kerala High Court, questioning the victory of United Democratic Front candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram who won the seat by a narrow margin of 38 votes.

Considering his plea, the Kerala High Court had directed officials concerned to produce the ballot boxes.



Meanwhile, the sitting MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram claims that a mafia is behind this and is suspected of a conspiracy behind it.

"There is a very shocking incident that occurred in Kerala, my opponent candidate who contested in the last election, gave a petition against me at the HC and as per the HC, the court wanted to get back the ballot box kept securely at the treasury at the locker. There were only two boxes and one was missing from the locker later it founded in the corporative office which is 20 kms away from Perunthalmanna," Najeeb Kanthapuram told the ANI.

"Actually there is a mafia behind it and some conspiracy is going on in this matter. The election itself was a strong one, only 38 votes were my margin," he added.

He further said that he had complained to the Election Commission of India, the State Election Commission and the SP of Mallapuram.

"I have complained to the Election Commission of India, State Election Commission, SP of Mallapuram and also to all concerned authorities. I have registered my complaints also in court. Someone is behind this incident as it is not easy to open a locker at a sub-treasury and what mafia workers behind it should come to light. (ANI)

