Made report card of work done in my constituency, says AAP's Somnath Bharti

New Delhi [India] Feb 5 : AAP legislator Somnath Bharti on Tuesday said that he has prepared a report card on the work done by him in the last five years in his constituency.

Bharti, who is the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar, told ANI, "I have prepared a report card for the work I have done in my constituency in the last five years. My vision is to develop this constituency as a model constituency that sets a benchmark in development for the country."

"I have worked for full five years and I know almost everybody in my constituency. Wherever I am going, people say that I do not need to visit them as I have done my work," he said.

Bharti, who has been fielded by AAP from Malviya Nagar for the Assembly elections, said that the party has been doing a "positive campaign" while BJP and Congress are doing "negative campaigning".

"Both BJP and Congress are doing a negative campaign this time while the AAP is doing a positive campaign. We are talking about what we have done in the past, while they are only talking about us and criticising us," he said.

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

