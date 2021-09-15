Madhya Pradesh adds epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata to engineering education syllabus, Cong slams govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): After the Madhya Pradesh government decided to add Mahabharata and Ramayana in the engineering syllabus, the Congress Party unit in Madhya Pradesh slammed the BJP led government in the state and asked the government to prefer secularism.

This uproar came in as the country celebrated Hindi Diwas on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood said, "They have mentioned Ramayana and Mahabharata but they should also include Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib in the syllabus."

"India is a country that takes all religions together. It is a secular nation. This will not only protect the Constitution but also clarify the government's intent," said Masood.



On September 13, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav informed that Ramayana, Mahabharata and Ramcharitmanas will be included in the syllabus of engineering students in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh government has decided to include the epics of Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas and Mahabharat in the Engineering syllabus for the first-year graduate students, as per New Education Policy, 2020," said Yadav to reporters.

The state education minister said, "Whoever wants to learn about Lord Ram's character and contemporary works can do so in these courses. Teachers of our study board have prepared the syllabus under the NEP 2020. If we can bring our glorious history forward, no one should have any issue with it."

Meanwhile, the state government will also commence medical education courses in the Hindi language soon.

Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, we have decided that we will start a course of medical education in the Hindi language. We're constituting a committee to draft a syllabus."(ANI)

